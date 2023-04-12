Indian Railways extend operation of this train: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the operation of train number 01665/01666 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala-Rani Kamlapati Weekly Express Special Train. The service will be extended for three months.

Train number 01665 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Weekly Express Special train will continue to run until June 29 and train number 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Weekly Express Special train will run until July 2. The trains were earlier going to run until March 30 and April 2.

Here is the timetable for both trains:

Train number 01665 Rani Kamlapati-Agartala Express Special will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 03.30 pm every Thursday till June 29 and will arrive reach Agartala station at 07.55 pm on the third day. Train No. 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamlapati Weekly Express Special will depart from Agartala station every Sunday till July 2 at 03.00 pm and reach Rani Kamlapati station at 04.35 pm on the third day.

The train will stop at Hoshangabad, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya Guwahati, Chaparmukh, New Haflong, Badarpur Junction, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Ambassa and Teliamura stations. The train have 24 coaches – 1 AC 2-tier (2A) coach, 5 AC 3-tier (3A) coaches, 12 sleeper coaches, 4 general coaches and 2SLRD.