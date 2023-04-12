Jeep Meridian Upland and Meridian X Special Editions launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Jeep India has launched two Special Editions of the Meridian SUV in the country. The new special editions are named Jeep Meridian X and Jeep Meridian Upland . These special edition SUVs will be sold in limited numbers in the Indian market.

The Meridian X and Meridian Upland Special Editions are presented in two additional colours Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. Jeep Meridian X and Upland Special Editions can be booked at the company authorized dealerships as well as online at the brand’s website with immediate deliveries.

Both the SUVs are powered by 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine. The engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic. The duo of X Edition and Upland Edition features Panoramic Sunroof, Uconnect 5 infotainment system and 4X4 Selec-Terrain system. The Meridian Upland Edition carries additional features like roof carrier, side steps, splash guards, boot organizer, sunshades, special cabin, cargo mats, tire Inflator hood decal. The SUV does a 0-100kmph sprint in just 10.8 seconds and has a top speed of 198 kmph.