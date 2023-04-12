Keshub Mahindra, pioneer in Indian automobile industry dies at 99

Keshub Mahindra, a pioneer of the Indian auto industry and the Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, died of old age on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. Mahindra, 99, died peacefully at home on Wednesday morning. He served as Chairman of the Mahindra Group for 48 years, expanding it from an automobile manufacturer to other business segments such as IT, real estate, financial services, and hospitality. He was instrumental in forming strategic alliances with global corporations such as Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, British Telecom, and others.

Mahindra, a Wharton graduate from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, joined M&M in 1947 and rose to the position of Chairman in 1963. He had also served on a number of private and public sector boards and councils. He founded HUDCO and served on numerous corporate boards, including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC, ICICI, and HDFC. Besides, he also held the position of President of Employers Federation of India and the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was a member of the Sachar Commission on Company Law and Reforms, a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade and Industry and Chairman of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.