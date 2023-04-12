Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
Kuwait announces Eid Al Fitr holidays

Apr 12, 2023, 11:50 am IST

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced a 5-day Eid Al Fitr break for public sector employees. The break will begin  from Friday, April 21 and the holiday will last till Tuesday, April 25. Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, April 26.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar  and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

