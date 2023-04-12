OpenAI to offer rewards of up to $20,000 to users who can spot and report the vulnerabilities present in its AI systems

On Tuesday, OpenAI, the creator of the popular chatbot ChatGPT, announced its Bug Bounty program, which will reward users up to $20,000 for discovering and reporting vulnerabilities in its artificial intelligence systems. The rewards will vary based on the severity of the bugs, ranging from $200 for ‘low-severity findings’ to $20,000 for ‘exceptional discoveries.’ OpenAI stated that the program’s aim is to promote transparency and collaboration to discover vulnerabilities in its technology. The initiative is part of OpenAI’s commitment to creating secure, reliable, and trustworthy AI, according to Matthew Knight, OpenAI’s head of security.

Bug bounty programs are frequently used by technology firms to encourage ethical hackers and programmers to identify bugs in their software systems. OpenAI has invited researchers to review certain features of ChatGPT’s functionality and the framework of the systems’ communication and data sharing with third-party applications. The bug bounty program does not include malicious or incorrect content produced by OpenAI systems.

The announcement comes after Italy banned ChatGPT, claiming that the platform breached privacy rules, prompting regulators from other European nations to scrutinize generative AI services more closely. OpenAI’s Bug Bounty program was revealed after Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, tweeted that OpenAI had been ‘considering starting a bounty program’ or network of ‘red-teamers’ to identify weak spots. Brockman responded to a post by Alex Albert, a 22-year-old jailbreak prompt enthusiast who created a website with written prompts that aid in breaking the safeguards of chatbots like ChatGPT. ‘Democratised red teaming is one reason we deploy these models,’ Brockman said.

