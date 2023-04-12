Pedro Pascal opens up about the hardships he faced before his rise to fame in an interview

Pedro Pascal has become a household name due to his acclaimed performances in TV shows like Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us. However, his rise to fame wasn’t easy. In a recent interview with Esquire, Pascal shared the struggles he faced before achieving success. After finishing his studies at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, he moved to New York City and began auditioning for TV show roles and commercials. Despite his efforts, he found himself being rejected frequently. He said that he was getting his ‘a** f**king kicked.’ He eventually moved to Los Angeles to try his luck there, but even then, it was a struggle to get consistent work.

In the early 2000s, Pascal returned to New York City and continued his efforts to land acting roles, but he faced more near misses. He began to worry that acting might not be the right career for him. He felt that if he didn’t have some major exposure by the time he turned 29, it was over for him. He had to readjust his expectations of what it meant to pursue a career in acting.

Pascal’s struggles were compounded by personal tragedy when his mother died in 1998. This event took a toll on him emotionally, and he thinks about her often. However, his longtime friend, Sarah Paulson, helped him out during this difficult time by giving him her per diem from a role she was working on so he could have money to feed himself.

Despite the setbacks and personal tragedies, Pascal persevered, and his breakthrough role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones launched his career. He then went on to star in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, solidifying his position as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors.

Pascal’s story is a testament to the importance of never giving up on one’s dreams and the value of perseverance. His struggles and eventual success are an inspiration to anyone who is facing similar challenges in their own lives.