Tecno launches Phantom V Fold in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched its latest smartphone named ‘ Phantom V Fold’ in the Indian markets. The phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona earlier this year. The handset is the first foldable smartphone in the country to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold is priced in India at Rs. 89,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 99,999. The phone is offered at a special early bird price of Rs. 77,777 starting April 12, for a brief period of time, until stock lasts, exclusively on Amazon India. It is offered in Black and White colours.

Also Read: Equity investors richer by over Rs 12.56 lakh crore in 7 days

The Tecno Phantom V Fold has a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2550) LTPO AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It boasts a larger 7.85-inch 2K (2000 x 2296) main display when opened. The smartphone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The handset comes with a 5-camera system. The phone has 3 cameras on the back – a 50-megapixel main sensor, another 50-megapixel 2x zoom lens, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The foldable phone also has 2 selfie cameras with a 32-megapixel sensor on the front panel and a 16-megapixel sensor inside. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging capabilities, but no wireless charging support.