China’s Xi tells the PLA to prepare for actual combat

China’s President Xi Jinping has urged the country’s armed forces to ‘strengthen military training oriented towards actual combat,’ according to state media, following military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan. Xi’s remarks, made during a naval inspection trip on Tuesday, come amid increased tensions in the region following Beijing’s show of force, which regards self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

China concluded three days of military drills on Monday in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-visit wen’s to the United States last week, during which she met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi told the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theatre Command Navy on Tuesday that the military must ‘resolutely defend China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, as well as strive to protect overall peripheral stability.’ Beijing has also criticized a US plan to use an increasing number of bases in the Philippines, including one near Taiwan. This week, the United States and the Philippines are conducting their largest-ever joint military exercises, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledging to ‘stand with the Philippines against any intimidation or coercion, including in the South China Sea. Xi added on Tuesday that China must be ‘innovative in its combat concepts and methods.’