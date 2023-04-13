Conservative politician in UK claims that all white men should have Black slaves in a shocking audio recording

A UK Conservative politician, Andrew Edwards, has been accused of making shocking comments in an audio recording where he allegedly claimed that all white men should have Black slaves. Edwards, who is a Pembrokeshire County councillor, was also heard saying that Black people were of ‘lower class’ than white people. The source of the 16-second clip is unknown, but it was identified by political opponents.

The Tories have confirmed that they are investigating the allegations, and Edwards has not been suspended from his position. He refused to confirm whether the recording was of him, but has referred the matter to a watchdog, and it is now in the hands of legal experts and the ombudsman.

Pembrokeshire council has also released a statement saying they have referred the matter to the ombudsman and cannot comment further. The Black Equity Organisation (BEO) has expressed shock at Edwards’ alleged comments and demanded action from the authorities. The Conservative group leader in the council informed that Edwards had left the party group on the council on Tuesday.

Edwards’ comments in the audio recording were ‘Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all. I think all white men should have a Black man as a slave or Black woman as a slave, you know. There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people.’ The audio has caused controversy, with many people criticizing Edwards for his racist views. Dr. Wanda Wyporska, Chief Executive of BEO, called for action to be taken, saying, ‘This is truly shocking to hear from anyone in this day and age, let alone an elected representative and county councillor. We have to ask if this is the first time he has expressed such racist views? Action clearly needs to be taken.’

Edwards has not denied making the comments in the audio recording, and his future as a councillor is now uncertain. While the Tories have confirmed that they are investigating the allegations, it is unclear what action they will take. The case has raised concerns about racism in politics and the need for accountability among elected officials. The Black community has expressed outrage at Edwards’ comments, and there have been calls for him to resign or be removed from his position.