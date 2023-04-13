Direct disbursement of government’s share in welfare pension to beneficiaries announced

The Central government has decided to directly credit its share of the welfare pension for aged persons, widows, and the differently abled to their bank accounts instead of routing it through the State government. The move is aimed at ensuring that the state does not take credit for the Centre’s contribution to the pension. However, the state believes that this change will help people realize that the Centre has been providing only a paltry amount for the welfare pension.

The change was implemented from the start of the new financial year this month. The State government credited Rs 3,200 to the accounts of the beneficiaries of welfare pension as payment for two months. However, 4.7 lakh persons who draw the pension for the aged, widows, and the differently abled were given the money after deducting the Centre’s share. After complaints were made, it was clarified that the Centre’s share would be credited later. However, an attempt to credit the pension money in the accounts failed.

The authorities have assured the beneficiaries that the Centre’s share ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500 would be credited to the accounts soon after rectifying the technical problem. Until now, Kerala used to give Rs 1,600 to all pensioners and claim the Centre’s share later. However, with the Centre and Kerala paying the pension separately, the beneficiaries will not receive Rs 1,600 as a lump sum anymore. Kerala disburses the pension every 2 or 3 months cumulatively, while indications are that the Centre will disburse the pension every month.

The money meant for pension disbursal reached the banks but did not reach the treasuries. Unless the government sanctions the money on Thursday, the pension cannot be disbursed before Vishu. The amount is delivered at home for those who receive the pension in person through cooperative banks, which receive the money from the government through treasuries. However, there is no hindrance to those who draw the pension through other banks.