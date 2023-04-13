Dubai Duty Free Draw: Expats win $1 million each

Dubai: A Pakistani and a Saudi national won $1 million each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion. Salem A, a 66-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, won $1 million with ticket number 3516, which he purchased online on March 27. He has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 7 years. Joining Salem as a fellow millionaire is Abdul Ahad, a 42-year-old Pakistani national based in Manama, Bahrain, also won $1 million with ticket number 1890, which he purchased online on April 3.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike. All these prizes were won by Indian nationals.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr: This emirate in UAE announces early salaries for employees

Imran Khan, a 51-year-old Indian national based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0183 in Finest Surprise Series 1835, which he purchased online on March 15.

Anis Ahmed, a 61-year-old Indian national based in Noida, India won a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0047 in Finest Surprise Series 1836, which he purchased on March 20 on his way to Delhi. Joaquin Fernandes, an Indian national based in Goa won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0752 in Finest Surprise Series 535, which he purchased on March 11, on his way back to Goa from Dubai.