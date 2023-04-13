Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia

The Tanimbar Islands in Indonesia were hit by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake, according to ANI news agency, citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There have been no reported casualties thus far.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70.2 kilometres on Thursday (April 13) at UTC+05:30. The USGS provided the latitude and longitude coordinates of the earthquake, which were found to be 6.420°S and 131.152°E respectively.

Further details about the earthquake are currently unknown and awaited.

The Tanimbar Islands consist of over 65 islands and are situated in Indonesia’s Maluku province.