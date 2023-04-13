ED files FEMA case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations

According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate has opened a FEMA case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations. According to the report, the federal investigation agency has also requested documents and the recording of statements from some company executives in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to them, the investigation is primarily focused on the company’s alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI). The move comes after the Income-Tax department surveyed the BBC office in Delhi in February. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the I-T department’s administrative body, had then stated that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were “not commensurate” with the scale of their operations in India, and that tax had not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.