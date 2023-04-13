FIR against Union Minister and 40 others

Jharkhand Police has filed a FIR against Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and 40 others in connection with the Tuesday clash between police and BJP workers in Ranchi. Former Chief Ministers Babulal Marandi and Ragbhubar Das, as well as some other MPs leading the agitation, are also named in the FIR, as are BJP workers who pelted stones at police officers and journalists. The incident occurred near the State Secretariat at Dhurwa roundabout, where BJP workers were staging an agitation against the Hemant Soren government over unemployment, corruption, and the state’s ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation under the slogan ‘Hemant Hatao – Jharkhand Bachao.’ To prevent BJP workers from marching towards the state secretariat, police used lati-charge, water cannons and tear gas shells. In the FIR filed by the Executive Magistrate, 1,000 more people are named as accused.