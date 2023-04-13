Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian currency appreciated against the US dollar and UAE dirham. The weakening of the US dollar in the overseas market and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the upward rally of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 81.99 against the US dollar, then climbed to 81.93, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.11 against the US currency. The local currency is trading at 22.32 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06% to 101.55. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 19.07 billion.