Indian Railways revises schedule of 5 trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has revised timetable of 5 trains running between Bhopal and New Delhi. The decision was taken as Indian Railways launched Vande Bharat Express train on the route.

The five trains that will see changes in their operational schedule are Agra Cantt MEMU, Dehradun Ujjain Express, Dehradun Indore Express, Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express, Jammu Tawi Tirunelveli Express and Jammu Tawi Durg Express.

Here is the new timetable for the five trains:

Korba-Amritsar Express: The train will reach Agra Cantt railway station at 4:05 pm instead of 3:35 pm. This train will halt at Agra Cantt railway station for 5 minutes. Passengers will reach Raja Mandi Railway Station at 4:18 pm instead of 3:48 pm. The train will halt here for 2 minutes.

Dehradun-Ujjain Express and Dehradun-Indore Express: The train will at Raja Ki Mandi railway station at 4:08 pm. The train will leave for Agra Cantt after a stoppage of 2 minutes at this station. Instead of 4:15 pm, the train will now reach Agra Cantt at 4:25 pm.

Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express: The arrival time of the train at Agra Cantt Railway Station will be 4:40 pm instead of 4:45 pm.

Jammu Tawi Tirunelveli Express: This train will reach Agra Cantt railway station at 5:10 pm as per the new time instead of its current time of 5:05 pm.

Jammu Tawi Durg Express Train: The train will reach Agra Cantt station at 5:10 pm instead of 5:05 pm.

The Agra Cantt MEMU train will leave for Mainpuri at 4:10 pm instead of 4.15 pm.