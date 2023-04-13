Indian Railways to operate 217 summer special trains: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will operate 217 summer special trains. These trains were announced to ease the heavy rush of passengers during the summer vacation. The national transporter announced that it will operate 217 special trains to complete 4,010 trips.

The South Western Railway will run 69 special trains, while the South Central division will operate 48 such trains. Railway stations that will fall under the South Western Railway zone include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana. Similarly, the Western Railway will introduce 40 special trains, and the Southern Railway will run 20 of them.

The Central and East Central Railway zones will run 10 special trains each. Bihar comes under the Eastern Central Railway zone. These 10 trains that Bihar received will complete 296 trips. There are four trains on the Eastern Railway route. The state of West Bengal comes under this zone. The North Western Railway will operate 16 summer special trains.