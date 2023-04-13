Know health benefits of ‘Rock Salt’

Sendha namak also known as halite, saindhava lavana, or rock salt is a type of salt. Sendha namak is formed after salt water from sea, ocean or lake evaporates and leaves pinkish crystals of sodium chloride. There are few other sub-types of rock salt like the Himalayan pink salt. In India, it is mostly used during Navratri.

Rock salt is highly valued in Ayurveda. According to Ayurveda, rock salts offer numerous health benefits, such as treating colds and coughs, as well as aiding digestion and eyesight.

Sendha namak has iron, zinc, nickel, manganese and other minerals that are good for the body. Due to its low sodium content, than normal salt, sendha namak may help to regulate sodium content in the body.

Due to significant electrolyte content, it may aid with muscle cramps and proper functioning of nerves in our body. As per old Ayurveda, rock salt helps with digestion. It fight bacterial infection, diarrhea etc. Ayurveda also suggests that sendha namak may help enhance skin health. It may strengthen and rejuvenate skin.