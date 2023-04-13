Kochi to welcome PM Modi’s visit on April 24th

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate ‘Yuvam’, a youth conference organised by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala (VYMK) in Kochi. The event will take place at the Sacred Heart College ground, and will see the participation of young individuals between the ages of 17-35. Participants will get the chance to interact with the Prime Minister, making this a great opportunity for them. In a surprising turn of events, senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony, who recently joined BJP, will also be sharing the stage with Modi.

Notably, Kannada stars Yash and Rishabh Shetty, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and director Priyadarshan are also expected to attend the programme. However, sources close to the BJP have revealed that the event was rescheduled from April 25 due to the ongoing assembly election campaign in Karnataka. The event promises to be an exciting opportunity for young people to engage with the Prime Minister and other prominent figures, and to discuss important issues affecting Kerala and the nation.