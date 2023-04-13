New phosphorus material found in Florida after lightning struck a tree

A University of South Florida scientist has discovered a new phosphorus material that was formed after lightning struck a tree in the New Port Richey area. The material was found in a rock and could potentially be a member of a new mineral group since it has not been seen naturally on Earth before. Geoscientist Matthew Pasek said that minerals similar to it can be found in meteorites and space but not this exact material.

Pasek’s research into how high-energy incidents such as lightning can trigger unusual chemical reactions led to the discovery of this novel substance. The lightning strike caused an explosion in the ground, causing the surrounding grass to die and forming a scar. Electric discharge was sent through nearby rock, soil, and sand, forming a fulgurite. Pasek claims that Florida is the lightning capital of the world and understanding the amount of energy lightning has is crucial in determining its potential damage.

When the New Port Richey homeowners discovered the fulgurite, they sold it to Pasek, who then began collaborating with Luca Bindi, a professor of mineralogy and crystallography at the University of Florence in Italy. The team decided to investigate unusual phosphorus-bearing minerals to better understand high-energy phenomena.

The lightning strike ignited the naturally occurring carbon in the tree and the iron on the tree roots, causing both to catch fire. The interaction of the two substances resulted in the formation of fulgurite, which had the appearance of a metal ‘glob.’ The substance was attempted to be recreated in a lab but failed, suggesting that it forms quickly under specific circumstances and will transform into the mineral found in meteorites if heated for an extended period.

Pasek believes that the rarity of this material makes it uncertain whether it can be mined for uses similar to other phosphates, such as fertilizer. Nevertheless, he and Bindi intend to conduct more research on the substance to determine if it can be officially classified as a mineral and to raise awareness among scientists.