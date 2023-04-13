New York eatery sells ‘world’s most expensive sandwich’ at $214 in recognition of National Grilled Cheese Day

Serendipity 3, a popular restaurant in New York City, is offering a custom-made grilled cheese sandwich in celebration of National Grilled Cheese Day. The sandwich is priced at $214, making it the ‘world’s most expensive sandwich,’ according to Guinness World Records. The sandwich is made with rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese from Southern Italy, which is made from the milk of the Podolica cow that feeds on strongly aromatic grasses. There are only about 25,000 of these cows in the world, and they only lactate during May and June. The French pullman champagne bread used in this sandwich is thick and made with Dom Perignon champagne, and it is topped with butter made from grass-fed white truffles. The sandwich requires a 48-hour advance notice to order.

The grilled cheese sandwich is a timeless favourite among many and is known for being quick and simple to prepare. In recognition of National Grilled Cheese Day, Serendipity 3 is offering a unique version of the sandwich. The sandwich is filled with rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese, which infuses the milk with sweet aromatic perfumes, and is made from the milk of the Podolica cow, which feeds on strongly aromatic grasses. The French pullman champagne bread used in the sandwich is thick and made with Dom Perignon champagne, and it is topped with butter made from grass-fed white truffles.

The sandwich costs $214 and requires a 48-hour advance notice to order. Serendipity 3 claims that the sandwich achieved the Guinness World Record for the most expensive sandwich in the world. The sandwich is a limited-time offering and is only available on National Grilled Cheese Day.