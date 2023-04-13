New York Police Department is bringing back its Robotic dogs, the Digidogs

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has decided to reintroduce the use of Digidog, a robot dog that was discontinued nearly two years ago after being criticized by New Yorkers. The announcement to reintroduce the robot dog was made by NYC Mayor Eric Adams during a press conference, where he claimed that it could help ‘save lives’ and be used for ‘assessing hazardous situations.’ However, the robot dog’s usage was met with criticism due to its striking resemblance to a fictional killer robot dog depicted in the TV show Black Mirror, as well as concerns over the potential for the robot to be used as a surveillance drone.

The Digidog was first announced by the NYPD in December 2020, but following its use in a home invasion in the Bronx and subsequent backlash, the NYPD withdrew its lease agreement with Boston Dynamics, the robot’s maker. Critics claimed that the robot dog was an unnecessary and uncomfortable expansion of severe policing.

However, despite criticism, the NYPD has decided to bring back Digidog, and it will reportedly only be deployed in life-threatening circumstances such as bomb threats. The NYPD has stated that the robot dog will not be used for surveillance purposes.

The decision to reintroduce the robot dog has raised concerns among some individuals, including New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who criticized its usage for ‘testing on low-income communities of color with under-resourced schools’ and suggested that the funds could be better invested in school counseling instead. Despite criticism, Mayor Adams has defended the use of Digidog, stating that it is a part of the NYPD’s efforts to improve public safety and develop fresh approaches to safeguard the city.