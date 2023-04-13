OTT platform Max to stream Harry Potter TV series

It has been confirmed that the streaming service Max, formerly known as HBO Max, will be producing a Harry Potter TV series. This news follows rumors about the possibility of the project being greenlit. The web series will be a “faithful adaptation” of JK Rowling’s seven novels, and will feature a new cast. The eight-part film franchise based on the books has already been made. The announcement was made during Warner Bros Discovery’s presentation to the press and investors on April 12, during which it was also revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged into a new service called Max.

Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO Max, expressed excitement about giving audiences the chance to discover Hogwarts in a new way. Rowling, along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts, will executive produce the series. Rowling emphasized the importance of preserving the integrity of her books, and she is looking forward to being a part of the project that will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.

The Harry Potter series has been a cultural phenomenon since the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was published in 1997. The final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was released in 2007. In addition to the books, which have all been bestsellers, there have been eight films based on the series, grossing more than $7.7 billion worldwide. A spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts, has had three films to date. There is also the successful Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which serves as a sequel to the book series.

The announcement finally puts an end to years of speculation about the possibility of the popular franchise making its transition to TV. Fans can now look forward to the new adaptation that will dive deep into each of the iconic books that have been beloved for years.