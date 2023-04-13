‘Soldier dies in accidental firing’ at Bathinda military camp

On Wednesday, another soldier at Bathinda Military Station passed away due to a gunshot wound. The Army suspects it to be a case of accidental firing.

This incident is unrelated to the earlier firing that took place at the station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon when he was shot. The Army stated, ‘The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier.

The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region.’ The soldier was immediately taken to the hospital but couldn’t be saved. The deceased soldier, Laghu Raj Shankar, had returned from leave on April 11.

The Army also noted, ‘The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide,’ but a senior official commented that it could also be a case of accidental firing. Bathinda Cantt Station House Officer (SHP) Gurdeep Singh mentioned that they have been informed of the incident and have registered a case.

The police have identified the deceased soldier as Laghu Raj Shankar.