11-year-old boy stripped, beaten, and forced to chant religious slogans

According to reports, two minors thrashed an 11-year-old, stripped him naked, and forced the boy to chant religious slogans in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The suspects videotaped the incident. The suspects have been charged with serious offences, including kidnapping, by the police. The victim stated that he was playing near Star Square when the accused approached him and told him that toys were being distributed near Best Price on the bypass. The accused took the boy near Mahalaxmi Nagar and forced him to chant religious slogans under the guise of getting toys. They also allegedly beat him and forced him to strip naked. The victim was able to flee and notify his family, who filed a complaint with the Lasudia police.