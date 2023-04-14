Ambedkar Jayanti: President Murmu, PM Modi, other leaders pay floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Parliament House lawn on the occasion of ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’ in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the key architect of India’s Constitution on the occasion by offering a garland.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, ‘Hundreds of salutes to Pujya Babasaheb, who dedicated his life for the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of the society, on his birth anniversary. Jai Bheem!’

समाज के वंचित और शोषित वर्ग के सशक्तिकरण के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले पूज्य बाबासाहेब को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। जय भीम!

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of #AmbedkarJayanti in Delhi

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of the Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. ‘I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’, she wrote.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion. ‘Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who ensured justice and rights to the last person of the country, on his birth anniversary. Sacrificing all the comforts and facilities, he dedicated his life to the welfare of the underprivileged. His ideals and thoughts will continue to guide our path’, Shah said in a tweet. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati paid tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.