Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai announces holidays

Dubai: The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources in Dubai has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for government employees. Government employees in the emirate will get holidays from from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1444 AH.

Also Read: Equity markets to remain closed today

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20.