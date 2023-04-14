Eid Al Fitr 2023: Gulf country announces 5-day holiday

Muscat: Oman has announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in the government and private sector. The holiday will be from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023. Offical work will resume from Tuesday, April 25.

Also Read: Active Covid cases in country increases to 49,622, with 29 fatalities

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted.