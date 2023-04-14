Eid Al Fitr 2023: UAE announces holiday for private sector

Dubai: Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in the UAE has announced the official holiday for Eid Al Fitr. Residents could get up to five days off, depending on when the Moon is sighted. The holidays are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 (Islamic calendar months).

Earlier today, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had confirmed the same dates for the public sector’s Eid break.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20.