Equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: Indian equity markets- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)- will remain closed today for trading on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. The equity derivative segment, equity segment and the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment would also remain closed.

The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session, and trading will resume at 5 pm on April 14 for the evening session.

Next, the equity market will remain closed on 1 May 2023, Monday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.