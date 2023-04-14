Exports from India surge 6% to $447 billion

New Delhi: Exports from India rose by about 6% to $ 447 billion during 2022-23. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal revealed this. The minister said that the growth in the outbound shipments of sectors such as petroleum, pharma and chemicals and marine are the main reason for this.

The exports of goods and services have increased by 14% to $ 770 billion in 2022-23. It was at $676 billion in 2021-22. India’s services exports too have increased by 27.16% to $ 323 billion in 2022-23 as compared to $ 254 billion in 2021-22. In the goods segment, sectors which recorded growth include oil meals, electronic goods, tobacco, oil seeds, rice, coffee, fruits and vegetables, leather goods, ceramic, pharma, marine products, chemicals, and ready-made garments of textiles.

The country’s imports also grew by 16.5% to $ 714 billion in 2022-23. The total imports were at $ 613 billion in 2021-22.