Indian Railways cancels these trains due to ‘Rail Roko protest’: Full list

New Delhi: South Eastern Railway zone has cancelled several trains due to ‘rail roko’ protest. The national transporter informed that those passengers whose tickets have been wasted due to the cancellation of the trains will get full refunds. Those who booked online tickets will be refunded in their accounts.

Train services were affected due to agitation at Kustaur station of the Adra-Chandil section of the Adra division and Khemasuli station of the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of the Kharagpur division. Train numbers 12101 LTT-Shalimar Express, 18029-LTT-Shalimar Express, 12859 CSMT-Howrah Geetanjali Express, 12261 CSMT-Howrah Duronto, 12809 CSMT-Howrah Express and 12151 LTT-Shalimar Express have been restored.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

10 trains, including the ones from Verka to Pathankot and Pathankot to Amritsar, were cancelled because of the agitation.