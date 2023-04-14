Japanese cafe sacks a waitress for adding her blood to the cocktails she prepared

A waitress at a Japanese cafe in Sapporo, Hokkaido was fired for allegedly adding her blood to the cocktails she served. The cafe, named Mondaiji, which means “Problem Child Concept Cafe,” made a statement on Twitter on April 2, announcing that the server had been dismissed for adding her blood to alcoholic drinks known as orikaku, or original cocktails, which typically include colorful syrups or fruits. The cafe’s tweet stated that the act was unacceptable and was akin to part-time job terrorism. The cafe was closed for a day to replace all of the drinking glasses, and the sacked server’s identity was not disclosed.

The cafe specializes in an all-you-can-drink menu, which costs $19. It markets itself on Twitter as a cafe for “problem children” and dark girls, who are “the cutest,” to serve customers. The cafe owner posted an apology on Twitter, promising to clean the store, replace the glasses, and dispose of any contaminated alcohol.

Japan is well-known for its concept cafes, such as the snake cafe and a ninja-themed entertainment restaurant, and a variety of maid and butler cafes located in the Akihabara neighborhood of Tokyo. However, some restaurants have experienced problems with a phenomenon known as “sushi terrorism.” For instance, people would record viral videos of themselves contaminating shared soy sauce bottles and food intended for other diners in sushi chain Sushiro.

Two customers, Toshihide Oka, 34, and Ryu Shimazu, 35, were detained by the police in April for not using a serving utensil and instead using their chopsticks to eat pickled ginger from the communal serving dish.