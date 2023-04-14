Partial road closure announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi (ITC) has announced a partial road closure. The authority informed that Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street will remain closed from Friday, April 14 until Monday, April 17.The right lane going towards Hudayriyat Island will also be closed from Friday, April 14 until Monday, April 17.

The authority urged motorists to use alternate routes and to obey traffic rules and regulations.