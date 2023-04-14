PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 14,300 crore worth projects during his visit to Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam today, where he was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma. During his visit, PM Modi will witness a colourful Bihu program performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers at the Sarusajai Stadium. Chief Minister Biswa, in a tweet, welcomed the PM and quoted Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the Bard of Brahmaputra, saying, ‘This immortal song…echoes the sentiment of every Assamese people. I heartily welcome Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to Assam to celebrate Bihu.’

PM Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth ?14,300 crore, including the commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup, a bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi, and beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar. Additionally, PM Modi will dedicate five railway projects to the nation.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launch ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Rongali Bihu is celebrated in the first week of the month of Bohag every year and heralds the Assamese New Year. The Assamese celebrate Bihu thrice a year, signifying distinct farming cycles – Bhogali or Magh Bihu in January, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in April, and Kongali Bihu in October.