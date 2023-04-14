RSS to hold marches on April 16

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been granted permission to hold route marches on April 16 in 45 locations across Tamil Nadu, police said on Thursday. An RSS spokesperson said that the ‘traditional’ rallies would be held in 45 locations, including Chennai, Vellore, Hosur, Salem, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Palladam, Karur, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai. According to police, the permission was granted following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of Tamil Nadu’s appeals. It also stated that adequate security measures were in place. According to police, the permission was granted following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of Tamil Nadu’s appeals. It also stated that adequate security measures were in place.

Since last year, the RSS has attempted but failed to hold processions. The government had refused permission, and the case had gone to the Madras High Court as well. When the RSS announced its route marches, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi reacted by announcing a human-chain movement for social harmony. The Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court orders allowing the RSS to hold marches in the state on April 11 and dismissed the Tamil Nadu government’s appeals.