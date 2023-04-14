Sexual harassment case: Woman coach accuses Chandigarh Police for helping minister

The woman coach accused the Chandigarh Police on Thursday of acting similarly to the Haryana Police by failing to arrest the accused Haryana minister, Sandeep Singh, and failing to file any charges against him in the local court. The victim told reporters outside Sector 43 district court after the hearing, ‘Chandigarh Police is assisting the accused minister. The accused attempted to rape me, but the Chandigarh Police ignored my complaint. Sandeep Singh was charged with bailable offenses, according to the police. I’ve been receiving threatening phone calls from unknown international numbers. I gave these numbers to Chandigarh Police. Despite this, no legal action has been taken’.

Outside the District Courts in Sector 43 on Thursday, more than 50 representatives of various women’s organizations protested against Chandigarh Police, demanding action against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has yet to be arrested in a sexual harassment case. The protest was organized by the Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti (NSS), which is leading the campaign for justice. Protesters holding black placards expressed their outrage at the Chandigarh Police for failing to arrest the accused despite the filing of a FIR on December 31 in connection with serious offenses, allegedly due to political pressure. The protesters emphasized a demand made by women and other organizations across the state: the removal of Sandeep Singh from his position as a minister.