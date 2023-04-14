The state of Montana in the western US moves closer to a complete ban on TikTok

A proposed bill in Montana, a state in the western US, has moved closer to banning TikTok completely. The proposal, which overwhelmingly passed the lower house of the Republican-dominated legislature, would be a step towards a national ban on TikTok, testing the legal waters. The final vote is scheduled for Friday before it becomes law once signed by the state governor.

The proposed law calls for a complete ban of the Chinese-owned social media app due to security concerns, with Washington also pushing for a national ban. TikTok responded by stating that US courts will likely have the final say on the constitutionality of the proposed law.

The White House has also issued an ultimatum to TikTok, asking that it sever ties with its Chinese owners or face a ban in the US. Representative Brandon Ler, who supports the Montana bill, claims that TikTok is a threat to national security, as personal information and user locations can be collected by the Chinese Communist Party.

The proposed law would require Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores, and companies would face daily fines of $10,000 if found in violation. However, the proposed ban would not take effect until 2024, and legal challenges are expected, possibly reaching the Supreme Court in Washington, given the unprecedented nature of the proposed law in the United States.

TikTok has vowed to fight for its users and creators in Montana, whose First Amendment rights and livelihoods would be threatened by this move.