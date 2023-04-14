Vande Bharat’s TVM-Kannur route now covered in just seven hours!

The upcoming launch of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Vande Bharat Express service marks the third such train in the Southern Railway and fourteenth in the country. Proposed timetables for the train have been submitted by the Southern Railway to the Railway Board, with the expectation that the train will cover the 501-km distance in seven to seven-and-a-half hours.

Sources suggest that the ‘Kerala Vande Bharat’ will begin its journey from Thiruvananthapuram before 5am and return to the state capital by night. This early start is to ensure a smooth running of Vande Bharat and avoid holding up other trains, according to insiders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25th, a day after his arrival in Kerala. Speaking about the launch, Modi said, ‘Vande Bharat Express will give speed to the development of Kerala. It is a ‘Made in India’ initiative and will provide impetus to the development of Indian industries.’