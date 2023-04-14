World Bank praises India for empowering women 

The world is catching up in terms of women’s empowerment, according to World Bank President David Malpass, who praised India’s efforts, particularly those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is deeply interested and concerned. Malpass and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with other panelists, discussed the development and empowerment of women in India and around the world during a panel discussion on ‘Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs and Leaders’ organized by the World Bank on the sidelines of its spring meetings here on Thursday. We should continue all that we are doing now for women, Sitharaman said in response to a question as she detailed the steps taken by the Modi government to empower women economically in India. According to the World Bank president, the world is advancing in terms of empowerment. It is hugely empowering for women to be able to communicate and conduct digital transactions without having to go to the bank where there may be a male clerk who does not treat them well, he says.