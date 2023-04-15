A new reboot of the classic beach drama ‘Baywatch’ is in the works at Fremantle Entertainment

The classic beach drama Baywatch is getting a new reboot, but this time for the small screen, according to Deadline. Fremantle Entertainment is reportedly in the early stages of talks with various broadcasters and streamers about the new series, but there are no creatives attached to the project yet.

The original series, created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann, premiered on NBC in 1989 but was cancelled after one season. The producers then bought back the rights to the show and produced a syndicated version, which went on to become the most-watched television series in the world.

The show is set in Los Angeles County and focuses on a group of lifeguards who keep the beaches safe from local criminals.

The original cast included Pamela Anderson, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Chokachi, Billy Warlock, and Erika Eleniak, among others. In later seasons, with a new cast, the setting was shifted to Hawaii.

A television reunion movie, Baywatch: A Hawaiian Wedding, was released in 2003, which reunited the original cast members of the television series.

In 2017, a new Baywatch movie was released, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron and directed by Seth Gordon. This movie also featured Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in her Hollywood debut.