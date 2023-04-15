AI clock generates a unique poem every minute created with ChatGPT, developed by a man.

A man named Matt Webb has developed a unique AI clock that uses the OpenAI language model ChatGPT to generate two-line poems to tell the time. The clock uses a Raspberry Pi and an old Inky wHAT screen, which Mr. Webb had previously set up as a regular text clock. Mr. Webb explained that he provided a single prompt to ChatGPT, and the clock uses OpenAI’s API. The time is a parameter to the prompt, and the prompt instructs the AI to respond with two rhyming lines that are imaginative and profound.

Mr. Webb shared his creation on Twitter, and the tweet went viral, with many users expressing their interest in purchasing the clock. Some Twitter users called it a genius way to integrate ChatGPT, while others praised it as hilarious and awesome. Speaking to The Verge, Mr. Webb revealed that the clock had an enthusiastic vibe that he was completely into.

‘I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into,” he wrote in a tweet.

Despite the clock’s success, Mr. Webb has no plans to commercialize it. Nonetheless, Twitter users have expressed their excitement about the clock, with one user saying, ‘okay. take my money and my job AI. I love this.’