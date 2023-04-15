Asus launched ROG Phone 7 series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Asus launched its Asus ROG Phone 7 series in India. The series includes Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate models. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage model of Asus ROG Phone 7 is offered at Rs. 74,999. The 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration of Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate priced at Rs. 99,999. Both phones will be available for sale in May.

The ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate phones support dual nano SIMs and run Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI, respectively, on top. They feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display panel offers up 1000nits of peak brightness and has a pixel density of 395 ppi. The smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU.

Both the devices comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. The front cameras on both smartphones carry a 32-megapixel sensor. The phones pack one 6,000mAh battery units each with 65W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax among others.