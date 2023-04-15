Bus accident in highway; 12 dead and 27 injured

According to police, at least 12 people were killed and 27 others were injured when the bus they were riding in crashed into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district early Saturday. According to a senior police official, the private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when it crashed into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the highway around 4.50 a.m. The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Khopoli police station. The bus was carrying members of the ‘Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group’ from Goregaon in Mumbai. They were returning to Goregaon after attending an event in the Pune district’s Pimpri Chinchwad area. He said the bus left the venue around 1 a.m. on Saturday, and that at least 12 people were killed and 27 others were injured in the accident.

The deceased and injured were from Mumbai’s Sion and Goregaon, as well as Virar in the neighboring Palghar district, according to Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge. The injured were taken to Khopoli Rural Hospital, he said. SP in addition According to Atul Zende, the deceased and injured were between the ages of 18 and 25. The rescue operation is currently being carried out by a team of local police and a trekker’s group, according to police. Khopoli is about 70 kilometers from Mumbai.