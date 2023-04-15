CM cautions against ‘divisive forces’ in Vishu greetings; Governor urges to ‘strengthen bonds’

The state of Kerala celebrates the harvest festival of Vishu today, and both Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have extended their greetings and good wishes to the people of Kerala. In his Vishu message, Governor Khan urged Malayalis to spread happiness and strengthen their bonds of togetherness. He said, ‘May this harvest festival herald a season of greater affluence, spreading happiness and strengthening our bonds of togetherness and social harmony.’

Chief Minister Pinarayi also called for the need to keep divisive forces at bay during the festive season. ‘Every festival calls for unity. We have to watch out for the divisive forces that threaten to split us with hatred and communalism,’ said Pinarayi in his message. He appealed to Malayalis to reclaim their rich tradition in agriculture, stating, ‘Let us use this occasion to rejuvenate our agricultural sector and make it more self-sufficient.’

As the people of Kerala celebrate Vishu, it is important to heed the words of both Governor Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi. Let us spread joy and happiness while also strengthening the bonds that unite us, and let us work together to keep divisive forces at bay and promote unity and social harmony.