Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Gold price depreciated sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,760, lower by Rs 560 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5595, down by Rs 70. Yesterday, gold price surged sharply. Sovereign gold reached at Rs 45,320, higher by Rs 440 per 8 gram yesterday.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled Thursday at Rs 60796 per 10 gram, up Rs 168 or 0.28%. Silver futures finished higher by Rs 100 at Rs 76,013 per kg. The multi-commodity exchange was closed for the morning session yesterday on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

In the international markets, gold price inched higher for a fourth consecutive session. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,045.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,030.70.