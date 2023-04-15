Drones to monitor dump yards in Kerala

The state government, sparked into action by the fire at the Brahmapuram dump yard and the public outcry it sparked, is now planning to use drones to survey landfills and dump yards throughout Kerala. The ground-breaking initiative aims to assess the volume and characteristics of dumpsites. The World Bank-funded drive will be carried out in collaboration with the Kerala State Solid Waste Management Project and the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD). According to sources, the preliminary steps to launch the drone surveys have been completed.

World Bank experts have finalised the terms and references for the surveys. We have finalised the procedures and must now identify a company to carry them out, a source said, adding, we hope to launch the surveys in May. According to insiders, drone surveys are extremely effective. They are a sophisticated method that does not require human intervention. Through the surveys, we can learn about the characteristics of the dumpyards, their density, and the types of waste that accumulate there, an official explained. For the surveys, LSGD has identified approximately 44 dumpyards. Forty of them are municipalities and corporations, and four are panchayats.