Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk receives Honorary Doctorate in Dietetics from a university in South Africa

Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, was granted an Honorary Doctorate in Dietetics by a South African university on April 13th, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nutrition research. Dr. Musk, a registered dietitian who has been practicing in the field for over four and a half decades, took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the University of the Free State, calling it the best recognition she had ever received.

The university shared excerpts from Dr. Musk’s speech on their Bloemfontein Campus, in which she expressed her surprise and gratitude for the honor, stating that it was the best thing that had ever happened to her.

Honorary doctorates are given to individuals who have made significant contributions to a particular field or society, and Dr. Musk was deemed a “worthy recipient” for her generous and altruistic actions and lifetime accomplishments that benefit humanity, according to Professor Francis Petersen, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State.

The ceremony at which Dr. Musk was honored also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the UFS Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, which was established in 1983.

Dr. Musk’s adult life has been dedicated to nutrition research and promoting dietitians, and she has written registration exams in three countries. She said the ceremony brought her to tears and was the peak of her achievements.

The South African university, which bestowed the honorary doctorate upon Dr. Musk, thanked her for her exemplary contributions to nutrition research and the promotion of dietitians. Maye Musk is a role model and inspiration for her many years of hard work and dedication to the field of dietetics.