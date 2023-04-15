Floating Bridge in Dubai to remain closed for 5-week from April 17

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced temporary closure of Floating Bridge. RTA informed that the Floating Bridge will be closed in both directions for 5 weeks starting this Monday, April 17, 2023. The bridge is closed to carry out major maintenance works.

RTA also announced alternative roads and crossings. These include Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge. RTA will open Al Mamzar Street’s exit for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road as follows:

Traffic from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street: To use Al Mamzar Exit which will be open for traffic (previously restricted to Buses and Taxis) to ease the access to the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets.

Traffic from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street: To use the Infinity Bridge

Traffic from Sharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road: To use the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Umm Hurair Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road: To use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge and the Business Bay Crossing

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira may use main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road