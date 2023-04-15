Government entity to sell 5000kg of fish

On the occasion of Polia Boishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year, a Tripura government-run entity announced that it will sell approximately 5,000 kg of ‘Hilsa’ fish imported from Bangladesh at reasonable prices. Tripura Apex Fisheries Cooperative Society Ltd will sell Hilsa at three counters in Agartala’s Maharajganj market. On Friday, state Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das officially opened one of the market’s three outlets. The price will vary according to the weight of each fish, but it will be lower than the retail market price. The initiative aims to provide people with fish on the occasion of Poila Boishakh, said the minister. According to an official, the state government entity plans to sell around 5,000 kg of Hilsa imported from Bangladesh on the occasion of Poila Baishakh on April 15.

According to the rate chart displayed in front of the counter, a Hilsa fish weighing 500-800 grammes will be charged Rs 770 per kg, while fish weighing 800 to 1,000 grammes will be charged Rs 100 more per kg. A fish weighing between 1-1.2 kg will cost Rs 1,070 per kg. On Poila Boishakh, the price of Hilsa in local markets will range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,400 per kg. We have enough supplies, Bhabatosh Das, secretary of Matsya Babosiyee Samity, stated.